Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.700-$3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.99 billion-$4.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.04 billion.Pentair also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.800-$0.800 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNR. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Pentair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.14.

NYSE:PNR opened at $56.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.24. Pentair has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.86 and its 200-day moving average is $69.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 1.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Pentair by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

