Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

PEBO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

PEBO stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,821. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.72 and a 52 week high of $35.74. The stock has a market cap of $926.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.04.

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.13 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

In other news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $26,036.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 6.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

