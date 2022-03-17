Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Peoples Financial’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Peoples Financial has increased its dividend payment by 76.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
PFBX stock opened at $16.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.57. Peoples Financial has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $17.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Peoples Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Peoples Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The firm offers a range of services to individuals and small to middle market businesses within its trade area through its subsidiaries. It focuses on lending services such as business, commercial, real estate, construction, personal, and instalment loans.
