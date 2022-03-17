Peoples Financial Services CORP. Acquires 891 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.6% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,290,000 after buying an additional 120,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 143,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,478,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 272,589 shares of company stock worth $36,922,680. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

NYSE ABBV opened at $156.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $276.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.80. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $102.05 and a one year high of $156.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.35.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

