Peoples Financial Services CORP. Grows Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 98.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,393 shares during the period. Microchip Technology comprises approximately 1.7% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,877,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,496,000 after buying an additional 1,555,206 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 2,857.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,404,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,300 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,281,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,575,000 after purchasing an additional 640,284 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 97.7% during the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 808,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,690,000 after purchasing an additional 399,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 31.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,134,000 after purchasing an additional 357,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.93.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,838 shares of company stock valued at $4,290,773. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $74.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.26 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

