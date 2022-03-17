Peoples Financial Services CORP. Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 0.9% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.64.

Broadcom stock opened at $607.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $247.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $677.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $584.90 and a 200 day moving average of $561.45.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

