Peoples Financial Services CORP. Increases Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

GS stock opened at $340.76 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.72 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company has a market cap of $114.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $382.14.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Bank of America cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.67.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

