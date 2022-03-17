pEOS Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges (PEOS)

pEOS (PEOS) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $372.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, pEOS has traded 38.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00046293 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,796.30 or 0.06840484 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,842.73 or 0.99912127 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00041371 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official website is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

