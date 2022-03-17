PEPS Coin (PEPS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,599.00

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $2.40 million and $3,599.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0390 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00092677 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

