Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Short Interest Down 14.9% in February

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 382,400 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the February 13th total of 449,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 680,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Perion Network by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,067,000 after buying an additional 63,852 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Perion Network by 861.2% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,201,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,895,000 after buying an additional 1,076,450 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Perion Network by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,591,000 after buying an additional 237,824 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,772,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 882.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 906,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,862,000 after purchasing an additional 814,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

Shares of PERI traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,064. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.33. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $33.09.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perion Network will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

About Perion Network (Get Rating)

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.