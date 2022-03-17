Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 228,200 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the February 13th total of 192,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 266,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSE PBT opened at $12.09 on Thursday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $14.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.0292 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SoftVest Advisors LLC lifted its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 18.1% during the third quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 2,228,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after buying an additional 341,364 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,433,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,482,000 after buying an additional 695,220 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 381,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 53,939 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,705,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 152,604 shares in the last quarter.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

