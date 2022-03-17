Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 228,200 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the February 13th total of 192,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 266,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of NYSE PBT opened at $12.09 on Thursday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $14.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.45.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.0292 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT)
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.