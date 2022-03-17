Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Shares Gap Up to $12.09

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.09, but opened at $12.65. Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 1,109 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.0292 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBT. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 381,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 53,939 shares in the last quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $2,211,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

