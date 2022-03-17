Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Shares Gap Up to $12.09

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.09, but opened at $12.65. Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 1,109 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.0292 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th.
About Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)
Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.