Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €157.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) has been given a €157.00 ($172.53) target price by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 14.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RI. Morgan Stanley set a €240.00 ($263.74) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($215.38) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($264.84) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €266.00 ($292.31) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($241.76) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €224.75 ($246.98).

Shares of EPA RI traded up €5.70 ($6.26) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €183.00 ($201.10). 749,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,300. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of €107.25 ($117.86) and a 12-month high of €136.25 ($149.73). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €192.72 and a 200 day moving average price of €196.62.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

