Peter B. Crawford Sells 3,114 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $270,949.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SCHW traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.91. 286,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,760,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.02.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.78.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

