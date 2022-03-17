Peter K. Miller Sells 25,974 Shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Stock

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) CEO Peter K. Miller sold 25,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $54,805.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:OPTN traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $2.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,114. The stock has a market cap of $188.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38. OptiNose, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $4.01.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that OptiNose, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in OptiNose by 1.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 417,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in OptiNose by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 932,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in OptiNose by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in OptiNose by 71.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 15,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in OptiNose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 62.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

