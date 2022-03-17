PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PetIQ in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PetIQ’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PETQ. Benchmark began coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PetIQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ PETQ opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. PetIQ has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $702.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.22, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, President Susan Sholtis acquired 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,037.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 7.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,315,000 after buying an additional 202,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PetIQ by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,481,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,351,000 after purchasing an additional 136,726 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in PetIQ by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,541,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,807,000 after purchasing an additional 327,174 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in PetIQ by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,152,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,766,000 after purchasing an additional 200,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC bought a new stake in PetIQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,776,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

