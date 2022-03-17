Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.21

Shares of Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.21 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.70 ($0.05). Petro Matad shares last traded at GBX 3.40 ($0.04), with a volume of 2,899,891 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Petro Matad alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £30.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Bogd Block IV and Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 50,000 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 10,340 square kilometers in Mongolia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petro Matad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Matad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.