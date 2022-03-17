PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Shares Gap Up to $46.49

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.49, but opened at $48.37. PetroChina shares last traded at $49.16, with a volume of 8,778 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PetroChina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.78.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $89.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.66.
PetroChina Company Profile (NYSE:PTR)
PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.
