Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Short Interest Down 16.2% in February

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of Petrofac stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74.

About Petrofac (Get Rating)

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

