Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.80

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and traded as low as $0.74. Petrofac shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 9,199 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Petrofac from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

