Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 2,697.5% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.92. 29,891,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,189,664. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.12 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $297.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

