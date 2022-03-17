Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Western Financial Corporation

Western Financial Corporation raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.7% of Western Financial Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE stock opened at $52.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.12 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $297.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.