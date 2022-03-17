Phantasma Achieves Market Cap of $111.39 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00002618 BTC on popular exchanges. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $111.39 million and $2.97 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,850.95 or 1.00136504 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00069575 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00021686 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001821 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00016856 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.47 or 0.00273231 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 104,310,056 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.