Phantasma Energy Hits One Day Trading Volume of $55,599.00 (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (KCAL) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be bought for about $0.0531 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $3.92 million and $55,599.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 73,808,400 coins. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

