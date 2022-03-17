Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.99

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.99 and traded as low as $0.89. Pharma-Bio Serv shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 11,556 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Pharma-Bio Serv alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 16.13%.

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc engages in the provision of technical compliance consulting service and microbiological and chemical laboratory testing services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, medical device and biotechnology industries. It operates through the following business segments: Puerto Rico Technical Compliance Consulting; United States Technical Compliance Consulting; Europe Technical Compliance Consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.