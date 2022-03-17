Philip B. Daniele Sells 200 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $25.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,945.30. 207,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,526. The firm has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.91. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,286.79 and a fifty-two week high of $2,110.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,939.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,850.33.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,048.72.

AutoZone Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

