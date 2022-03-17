Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,270,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the February 13th total of 11,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,940,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,980 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,766 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,783,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,283 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,512,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,093,000 after purchasing an additional 793,619 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

NYSE PM traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,719,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,123,093. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.08 and a 200 day moving average of $98.00. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 85.76%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

