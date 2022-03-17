Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Reaches $0.0081 on Top Exchanges

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $695,580.72 and $39.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,646.07 or 1.00480128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00068475 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.31 or 0.00238083 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00011485 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.37 or 0.00272846 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00129988 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003793 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00031310 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,976,381 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.