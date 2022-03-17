Phore Price Hits $0.0313 on Major Exchanges (PHR)

Phore (PHR) traded up 23.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. Phore has a market capitalization of $827,142.46 and approximately $3,979.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phore has traded up 15.8% against the dollar. One Phore coin can currently be bought for $0.0313 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00010304 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00008227 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002409 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.46 or 0.00280268 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,456,970 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

