PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Short Interest Up 16.7% in February

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PHXHF remained flat at $$4.79 during trading hours on Thursday. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,381. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87. PHX Energy Services has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $5.09.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

PHX Energy Services Corp. engages in the provision of horizontal and directional technology and drilling services. The firm also offers electronic drilling recorder technology and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.