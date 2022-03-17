Pi Financial Boosts Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Price Target to C$3.50

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Pi Financial from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FOM. National Bankshares set a C$3.25 price objective on Foran Mining and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Foran Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Foran Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.90.

Get Foran Mining alerts:

Shares of FOM traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.35. 59,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,680. Foran Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.00 and a 52 week high of C$3.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$556.59 million and a P/E ratio of -78.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 10.39.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.