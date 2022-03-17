Pi Financial Weighs in on IBI Group Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:IBG)

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of IBI Group in a report issued on Monday, March 14th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter. Pi Financial also issued estimates for IBI Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Get IBI Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$17.50 target price on shares of IBI Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of IBI Group to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IBI Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.69.

Shares of TSE IBG opened at C$14.11 on Thursday. IBI Group has a twelve month low of C$9.64 and a twelve month high of C$14.80. The firm has a market cap of C$441.49 million and a P/E ratio of 21.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.66.

IBI Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.