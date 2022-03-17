Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Short Interest Up 18.4% in February

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 695,100 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the February 13th total of 587,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 825,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of PIRS opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.20. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $6.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,313,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 904.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,203,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,737,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 61,157 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,764,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 358.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,475,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

