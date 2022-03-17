Pillar Price Reaches $0.0127 (PLR)

Pillar (PLR) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Pillar has a total market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $136,020.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pillar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Pillar has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Pillar

Pillar (PLR) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Buying and Selling Pillar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

