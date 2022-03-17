Pinkcoin (PINK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $874,914.96

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $874,914.96 and approximately $100.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.74 or 0.00237603 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00011543 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003875 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000953 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00034186 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $322.98 or 0.00793300 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 460,351,516 coins and its circulating supply is 435,091,080 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

