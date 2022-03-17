Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Buys 2,000 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 93.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $38,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 145.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $340.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.85. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $307.39 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

