Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,526,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,431 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 230.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 47,742 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $61.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.29. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $64.15.

