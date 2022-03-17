Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Increases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 1.3% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,577,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,503 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,754,000 after purchasing an additional 746,748 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,170,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,735,000 after buying an additional 230,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,969,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,336,000 after buying an additional 533,240 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,830,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,305,000 after buying an additional 179,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $56.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.87 and a 200-day moving average of $58.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $52.44 and a 12 month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.08%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USB. Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

