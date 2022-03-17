Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Lowers Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,831 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $52.92 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $35.12 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

