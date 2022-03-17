Piper Sandler Lowers Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Price Target to $190.00

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.00% from the stock’s current price.

HSKA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Heska from $310.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.69. 79,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,460. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.52. Heska has a fifty-two week low of $119.63 and a fifty-two week high of $275.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,260.82 and a beta of 1.59.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $68.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Heska will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Heska by 1,944.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Heska in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Heska during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heska during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Heska during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

