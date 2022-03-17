Pirate Chain Price Hits $1.43 on Major Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $273.68 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00003534 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.73 or 0.00376553 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00072501 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00095263 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005592 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000513 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 56.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 190,910,933 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

