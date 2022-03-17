PirateCash Reaches Market Cap of $226,651.57 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PirateCash has a market cap of $226,651.57 and approximately $192.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000276 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

