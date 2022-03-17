Pizza (PIZZA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24.00

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last seven days, Pizza has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Pizza has a market cap of $323,198.01 and $24.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pizza coin can now be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Pizza

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

