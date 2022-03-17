Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Acquired by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 7,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.04.

Shares of PAA stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.77. 3,843,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,205,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 130.91%.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

