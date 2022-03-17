Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) to announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.64. Plains GP reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $2.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $2.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Plains GP.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAGP. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Wolfe Research raised Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 227.4% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,939,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,651 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,974,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,805,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Plains GP by 225.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,065,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,260,000 after buying an additional 1,430,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Plains GP by 93.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,474,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,887,000 after buying an additional 711,724 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAGP opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.93. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.00%.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

