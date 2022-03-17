Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.08

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.08 and last traded at C$5.07, with a volume of 17055 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.03.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLZ.UN. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Plaza Retail REIT from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$5.65 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.64. The stock has a market cap of C$516.20 million and a PE ratio of 5.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.0233 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Plaza Retail REIT’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile (TSE:PLZ.UN)

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.