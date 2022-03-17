PLx Pharma Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.75) Per Share (NASDAQ:PLXP)

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for PLx Pharma in a research note issued on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.67). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PLx Pharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.34) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PLx Pharma from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLx Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of PLx Pharma stock opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 4.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78. PLx Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

In other news, CFO Rita M. O’connor purchased 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PLx Pharma in the third quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in PLx Pharma by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PLx Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PLx Pharma in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in PLx Pharma by 592.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

