POA Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $188.00 (POA)

POA (POA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. One POA coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, POA has traded flat against the US dollar. POA has a market capitalization of $49.65 million and $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
POA Coin Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
