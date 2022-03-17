Poolz Finance (POOLZ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $694,773.00

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.26 or 0.00007996 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $10.17 million and approximately $694,773.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00046069 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,809.76 or 0.06887468 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,812.03 or 1.00041109 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00041327 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance’s launch date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,116,326 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

