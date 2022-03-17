Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Given a €97.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) has been given a €97.00 ($106.59) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.21% from the stock’s current price.

PAH3 has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($95.60) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Warburg Research set a €133.00 ($146.15) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($109.89) target price on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($131.87) target price on Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($102.20) price target on Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €102.67 ($112.82).

Porsche Automobil stock traded up €4.70 ($5.16) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €82.06 ($90.18). The stock had a trading volume of 1,616,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Porsche Automobil has a 1-year low of €67.02 ($73.65) and a 1-year high of €102.00 ($112.09). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €84.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is €84.77.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

